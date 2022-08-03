"You suck" - Becky Lynch taunts recently returned superstar

Becky Lynch has taken a shot at her fellow horsewoman Bayley, who made her long-awaited return at last week's SummerSlam.

The Role Model returned to WWE TV after over a year on the shelf, bringing with her Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (Io Shirai) from NXT. The three stared down Bianca Belair, who had retained her title moments before. Becky, who seemingly turned babyface after hugging the champ post-match, then stood by Belair's side, staring down the new heel faction.

Last night on RAW, it was announced that The Man had suffered a shoulder injury and would be off TV for a while. She was then attacked backstage by Bayley's new faction.

The storyline animosity between the two has now spilled onto social media, as the returning star replied to a tweet by WWE thanking Becky as she goes into recovery. Bayley expressed anger towards the crowd for cheering Lynch, comparing it to a similar situation she faced in 2017 where she was booed:

"In 2017 I separated my should in a match on RAW, I finished the match and WON. I then had to drop out of my TITLE match at SUMMERSLAM because I wasn’t medically cleared to compete. When I poured MY heart out next week to let fans know, I WAS BOOED OUT OF THE BUILDING!!!!!!!!!" Bayley tweeted.

Becky Lynch gave a simple three-word response to the complaint, saying:

"Cause you suck."

While the two will not be facing each other in the ring for a while, the continued social media vitriol almost ensures that they will be throwing barbs at each other for months to come.

The jibes don't stop coming as Becky Lynch takes a shot at Roman Reigns

The returning Bayley wasn't the only one to catch a taunt from Big Time Becks this week, as the former RAW Women's Champion also landed a jibe at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Head of the Table defended his two belts against Brock Lesnar in a ferocious Last Man Standing match in the main event of SummerSlam. The win extended his reign with the Universal title to an astonishing 700 days.

WWE recently posted side-by-side pictures of Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch on Twitter. Becky's photo was from a time when she held both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships in 2019. The tweet asked the fans, "Who did it better?"

Big Time Becks came up with a witty reply, claiming that she was the best dual-champion as she "showed up to work."

Since winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns has worked on a lighter schedule, rarely appearing on weekly shows and skipping some premium live events entirely.

WIth Becky Lynch turning babyface once again, we can only imagine the crowd's reaction when she eventually makes her in-ring comeback.

