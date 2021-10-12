"I did the opening segment then came back and put her to bed" - Becky Lynch reveals how she juggles life on the road with her daughter

Becky Lynch recently returned to WWE after more than a year on the sidelines. In a recent interview, she discussed welcoming her first child with fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, and juggling life on the road with the newborn.

The current SmackDown Women's Champion recently appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she was able to open up about her life on the road now that she has been joined by her daughter.

Lynch revealed that this past week on RAW, she was part of the opening segment before heading backstage to get her daughter to sleep and then returning to commentary later in the night.

'I did the opening segment then went back put her to bed and then came out to do commentary so it's wild. It's wild! But it makes everything more rewarding and more fulfilling," admitted Lynch.

Lynch went on to note that she usually has a nanny but they are currently transitioning into a new nanny. The star did admit that even when she has a nanny, she likes to be hands on with her daughter.

Becky Lynch is the SmackDown Women's Champion

Becky Lynch hasn't been on the road for more than a year, but when she made her return at SummerSlam she was able to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship in under a minute.

Over the past few months, Lynch has returned to the road with WWE and so has her daughter Roux. The Man noted that she and her husband Seth Rollins are able to take their daughter on the road with them.

Lynch and Rollins were recently drafted over to Monday Night RAW together, which means that the couple can now continue to work the same schedule and be hands-on parents backstage.

Becky Lynch has done a fantastic job of juggling both parenting and being a WWE Superstar since her return.

