Becky Lynch was left crying backstage at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Becky Lynch was left emotional backstage at SummerSlam earlier this month. The first-ever two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event saw The Man successfully defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria in a No Count Out, No Disqualification Match.

Ad

While the win would've felt important to Becky Lynch at such a big stage, there was something else that made her cry when she got to the back. Lynch debuted a new entrance theme song at The Biggest Party of the Summer from the rock band The Wonder Years.

The Man had approached the band's frontman and her friend Dan ‘Soupy’ Campbell to write the new song. Campbell then worked some references from Lynch's personal life into the song, making her emotional.

Ad

Trending

In a chat with Metro UK, Campbell revealed how the Women's Intercontinental Champion was overcome with emotion after she heard the full lyrics for the first time at SummerSlam.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

"The lyrics aren’t anywhere yet, but I worked in a reference to Roux [her and Seth Rollins’ daughter] in the first verse, where there’s like a wink to Roux’s name. And then I worked in a reference to Seth in the second verse, and then the chorus references her dad [who passed away four years ago]," he said.

Ad

Campbell, who attended the premium live event with his sons, also disclosed that when Becky Lynch met them backstage, she was crying.

"We went backstage, and she came up to me crying, and was just like, 'It just meant so much, because the last time my dad saw me wrestle live was here at SummerSlam.' That’s what I was looking for. I wanted to make something that was really important to her," he added. [H/T: Metro]

Ad

Ad

Reportedly, Campbell and The Wonder Years were given freedom to curate the entrance theme with minimal input from WWE.

Becky Lynch picked The Wonder Years for her new theme for a specific reason

Over the years, Becky Lynch has been associated with her "Celtic Invasion" theme song. However, she was looking to kick off a new era, according to Dan Campbell, and hence wanted a different song.

Ad

The band did ask Lynch whether she wanted it to "try to write entrance music". But she was adamant that she wanted a Wonder Years song.

"She was like, 'No, write a Wonder Years Song. I want something very specifically you. There’s a reason I’m asking your band,'” Campbell revealed.

Lynch's new entrance theme complements the new personality she is looking to imbibe currently in WWE. Given that the track has a personal meaning to her, it is all the more special.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!