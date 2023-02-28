Becky Lynch and Lita win championships with help from WWE Hall of Famer

Becky Lynch and Lita won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with the help of Trish Stratus tonight on RAW.

Since Becky Lynch returned to WWE from injury, she has been feuding with Damage CTRL. The faction has even cost her a shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

It was then decided that Bayley and Lynch would settle their differences inside a Steel Cage match. During this, Damage CTRL was using the numbers game to its advantage. However, Lita returned to level the playing field and helped Becky win the match.

Last week on RAW, Becky and Lita hinted at challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Bayley accepted the challenge on her group's behalf, and the match was set.

Tonight on RAW, the two teams put on an excellent contest. Lita stole the night with her performance in the ring, showing that she still has what it takes to compete in the ring.

Bayley was at her sneaky best as she prevented a tag from being made in the match.

However, Trish Stratus came out this time to level the playing field, allowing Lita to hit the twist of fate and follow it up with the Litasault for the win.

The win means that Becky Lynch and Lita will head into WrestleMania as tag champs. The big question is, who will their challengers be?

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

