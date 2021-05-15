Becky Lynch looks absolutely ripped while training for a WWE return (Photo)

Becky Lynch's WWE return is one of the most highly-anticipated events in professional wrestling, and it's not surprising that rumors regarding her comeback circulate every week on the interwebs.

The most recent sighting of The Man, however, paints a good picture regarding her return.

A photo posted on the @DeadBoysFitness Instagram handle shows Becky Lynch working out while daughter Roux rests in the background. It's a great picture in which Lynch looks to be in phenomenal condition.

Check it out below:

When will Becky Lynch return to WWE?

Becky Lynch gave birth to daughter Roux on December 4th, 2020, and speculation about her WWE status has been running rampant ever since. Rumors were floating around not too long ago about WWE wanting her to be involved in an angle with Bayley at WrestleMania 37.

Reports suggested the plan was for Becky Lynch to enter the arena in a large truck and interrupt a segment featuring Bayley.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino recently spoke to WWE's Role Model, and she dismissed the rumors as wishful thinking.

"I think it's just wishful thinking, and I think it's just people ready to see Becky back and ready to see me get my butt kicked, I guess. But that's not gonna happen because she didn't come back, suckers!" said Bayley.

Becky Lynch relinquished the RAW Women's Championship before going on hiatus, and the ideal booking plan would be to have The Man back for a title program on the red brand.

As reported on multiple occasions in the past, WWE originally wanted Becky Lynch to return for a massive match against Ronda Rousey, possibly at WrestleMania 38.

WWE has several creative options on the table for Becky Lynch, but the most lucrative contest is inarguably against the former UFC Champion. Rhea Ripley is the current RAW Women's Champion, and a storyline with Lynch has a lot of freshness and long-term potential.

As of this writing, there are no backstage updates regarding what WWE has in store for Becky Lynch, but the Irish superstar looks to be gearing up for big things.

How should WWE book Becky Lynch's return? When do you see it happening? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.