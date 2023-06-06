Becky Lynch makes bold prediction regarding her future ahead of WWE RAW

Becky Lynch has revealed on social media that she wants to add the Money in the Bank contract to her list of accolades in WWE.

The Man is set to collide with Sonya Deville in a qualifying match on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. The winner of the bout will advance to the titular ladder match, where the briefcase will be on the line.

Big Time Becks is one of the most decorated female stars in the history of the company. She's a grand slam champion, Royal Rumble winner, and has even headlined WrestleMania. However, she has never won the Money in the Bank contract.

Becky Lynch took to Twitter to list some of her accolades, with Money in the Bank being the only thing she's yet to win. She mentioned that it'll be hers soon, and that starts with defeating Sonya Deville on RAW.

Becky Lynch on her desire to win the Money in the Bank contract

The Man has accomplished in WWE what many stars could only dream of. She's had an incredible run, and she wants to win one more thing before it ends.

Speaking to Mark Andrews on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Becky Lynch stated that she wants to win the Money in the Bank contract before she retires.

"I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it's all said and done. I want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. And also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her for a year! She's been dodging me," said Lynch.

🅺 @Kade_Nixxon Money in the Bank 🤑



Courtesy: Becky Lynch Money in the Bank 🤑Courtesy: Becky Lynch https://t.co/VpiiSwoRiv

Lynch is currently involved in an angle with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. It'll be interesting to see whether the two heels will play a role in her match against Sonya Deville on RAW.

Do you think Becky will be the next Ms. Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes