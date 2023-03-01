Becky Lynch makes history with surprise victory on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch continued to make history in WWE last night on Monday Night RAW.

Last night in the main event of the red brand, Becky Lynch and Lita defeated Damage CTRL with the help of Trish Stratus to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Many within the WWE Universe were shocked by the title change, which made the moment all the better to close this week's episode of RAW. WWE Stats & Info took to social media today to acknowledge that Becky Lynch joins Ric Flair as the only two names in WWE history who have won tag team gold with a WWE Hall of Famer as their tag team partner. Tweeting out:

"Superstars who won a @WWE Tag Team Championship after being inducted into the #WWE Hall of Fame:

- @R_Roddy_Piper, 2006

- @AmyDumas, 2023

#WWERaw This also means that @BeckyLynchWWE joins @RicFlairNatrBoy as the only Superstars to hold @WWE tag team gold with an already-inducted #WWE Hall of Famer as their partner. #TheMan," WWE Stats & Info said in a series of tweets.

As stated in the tweet above, Ric Flair was the first to accomplish this feat in 2006 with WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper.

Becky Lynch and Lita's win also makes history for the WWE Hall of Famer

In addition to Becky Lynch making history, Lita made history as well as being the third woman in WWE history to win a championship after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

This puts Lita in some legendary company as the only two women who accomplished this feat before her were The Fabulous Moolah and Madusa.

"Last night on #WWERaw, @AmyDumas became the 9th @WWE Hall of Famer (and 3rd woman) to hold a championship in #WWE after already being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Names on this exclusive list include @Goldberg, @Madusa_rocks, @BretHart, and Pat Patterson, among others," WWE Stats & Info said in a tweet.

What do you make of Lynch's latest history-making moment? Were surprised by the title change last night on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

