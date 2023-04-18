Becky Lynch makes a huge change to her Twitter account after confirming that she won't appear on RAW

Becky Lynch made a huge change to her official Twitter handle. She blacked out her official account and even changed her name to Rebecca Quin.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Lynch lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Trish Stratus to the newly crowned champion duo of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Taking to Twitter, Lynch confirmed that she won't be appearing on this week's episode of RAW. Her name change was also noticeable at the same time, and her official blue tick is also gone.

Check out a screengrab of Lynch's changed Twitter account:

Wrestlebuddy @Wrestle_buddy Breaking: Becky Lynch blacked out her Twitter and changed as her name as Rebecca Quinn. Breaking: Becky Lynch blacked out her Twitter and changed as her name as Rebecca Quinn. https://t.co/wtjA0O8pgn

Bill Apter recently pointed out a big flaw in Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' match on RAW

Bill Apter recently discussed a major flaw in Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' tag team match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Apter talked about the spot where Lynch and Stratus were about to hit a Double Suplex on Morgan, but Rodriguez saved her partner.

"There was a great spot on Monday Night RAW this week with the girls [Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus and Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan] where two of them Superplexed two others from the top rope. It was a great spot, but it was like they were all trying to get in position, and as a fan, I'm like, why are they sitting there? Why don't they just knock them down?" said the veteran.

Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWE I won’t be coming to Raw today. I won’t be coming to Raw today.

Lynch originally won the Women's Tag Team Titles with Lita. The duo defeated Damage CTRL before WrestleMania 39 to win the titles.

However, on last week's RAW, Lita was attacked backstage, which led to Stratus stepping in for her good friend and fellow Hall of Famer. After losing the titles, Stratus attacked Lynch and turned heel in the process.

What do you make of Lynch changing her Twitter name? Sound off in the comment section.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes