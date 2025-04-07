Becky Lynch makes major appearance announcement

Becky Lynch became the Women's World Champion one last time before quietly leaving WWE in June 2024 once her contract expired. Naturally, this sparked rumors of her retirement from professional wrestling.

The Irish star quashed those rumors when she stated that there was no way Dominik Mysterio slamming a cage door on her face would be her last appearance on a WWE show. But she has also not revealed a possible timeline for her return.

Taking to her Instagram story today, Becky Lynch shared the announcement that she would be part of The Ultimate Improv Show on April 11 at Dynasty Typewriter in the Hayworth Theatre, Los Angeles, California. She re-shared the show's official announcement, which you can check out below.

There were some who believed Lynch would be back in time for WrestleMania 41. But with less than two weeks before The Show of Shows, that seems less likely. A return at the spectacle itself, though, is not out of the realm of possibility.

Tommy Dreamer expects Becky Lynch to reignite rivalry with Liv Morgan upon WWE return

On the Busted Open podcast late last year, Tommy Dreamer revealed what he knew about The Man's future.

Dreamer also briefly touched upon the Irish wrestler's potential in-ring return in the not-too-distant future. He feels going after Liv Morgan right out of the gate makes a lot of sense and could bring Morgan back into a high-profile storyline after her intense rivalry with Rhea Ripley in 2024.

"I also know waiting in the wings is Becky Lynch," Tommy Dreamer stated. "We've heard about her. She's been part of the Netflix launch. Also, shout out to her—I believe she's got some TV show? She's going to be part of the Star Trek or something like that. But with Becky on the horizon, Liv [Morgan] would be fresh as fresh can be with The Man coming after her."

According to Liv Morgan, her SummerSlam 2024 match with Rhea Ripley was her career-defining moment because she took everything away from her enemy, including Dominik Mysterio.

