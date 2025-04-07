Liv Morgan breaks character to admit she was not ready for career-high moment

Liv Morgan is a big name in the WWE today, and one can safely say that her best years are ahead of her.

Morgan, 30, won her first world title a month after she turned 28 when she cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey in 2022. She admitted that while it technically was the moment she officially joined an elite group of wrestlers in the WWE, she felt she was not ready for it.

In an interview with NDTV, Liv Morgan discussed cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on the ex-UFC mauler the same night she won the briefcase. Even though the moment itself was a big deal, something was missing.

"I felt like I had arrived when I became Ms. Money in the Bank in 2022 and cashed in on Ronday Rousey [on the same night]," Morgan said. "That definitely was a coming-out moment for me, but what is odd about it, is that I didn't feel ready. My circumstance made it seem like I arrived, but it didn't eternally feel that." [From 06:18 to 06:42]

A year later, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley entered a rivalry that ultimately catapulted Morgan to superstardom.

Liv Morgan says Dominik Mysterio's turn at WWE SummerSlam 2024 was that moment

When asked when she felt she had made it, Liv Morgan articulated it as a two-parter. She continued to talk about her victory over Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam last year.

At the Biggest Part of the Summer, Dominik Mysterio turned on Rhea Ripley as he chose Morgan over Ripley. According to the former Women's World Champion, this was when she realized that things were never going to be the same again. She credited 'Dirty' Dom for playing a part in her career-high moment.

"When Dominik chose me over Rhea [at SummerSlam], and I retained my Women's World Championship, I felt like that was just an undeniable moment where — if you didn't notice me before, you definitely did now," Morgan said. [From 06:57 to 07:14]

The Miracle Kid and Raquel Rodriguez are the Women's Tag Team Champions this WrestleMania season, and a Gauntlet match was announced to determine their number one contenders for the Show of Shows.

Please credit NDTV and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

