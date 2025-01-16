Becky Lynch makes major public appearance alongside Seth Rollins amid WWE return rumors

Becky Lynch has been on hiatus from WWE since May 2024 after she lost the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan. Amid this break, The Man made a major public appearance along with Seth Rollins.

While Big Time Becks has not been on TV for months, WWE has featured her in multiple promotional videos. The company also included Lynch in the promotional package for WWE RAW's debut on Netflix, teasing her appearance on the show. During his feud with Seth Rollins, CM Punk recently referenced The Man, which increased fans' anticipation of her massive comeback.

The Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California, recently hosted the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat match. Becky Lynch and her husband, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, attended the game.

Unfortunate update on Becky Lynch's return

Becky's return to WWE has been anticipated for months. The Man was supposed to appear on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix but plans were changed at the last minute. A recent Fightful Select update revealed why Lynch didn't return to the show.

According to the report, WWE had no creative plans for the former Women's Champion following her return. While fans anticipated that The Man would interfere in the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, the outlet said it was never planned.

With the Road to WrestleMania on the horizon, The Man returning to WWE soon is highly anticipated. Time will tell when the megastar marks her in-ring return to the company.

