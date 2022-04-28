"Imagine what I would do to her" - Becky Lynch talks about facing a WWE Hall of Famer

Becky Lynch talks about having a potential match against Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Big Time Becks held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships less than three months after returning from maternity leave. However, her dream run was ended by Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

On a recent episode of The Featured Cut of the Day podcast, Lynch spoke about the possibility of facing Trish whenever the legend is ready:

“If Trish Stratus wants to go, I am ready to go,” Becky Lynch stated. “But I think she should know that I destroyed her bestie. Her bestie, who I loved, who was my hero, who was my idol. I wasn’t a Trish Stratus fan, so just imagine what I will do to her.” [h/t - WrestlingInc]

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



I did not deserve this.



Completely unwarranted. This was Trish’s reaction to me getting a bigger pop tonight at #WWEToronto I did not deserve this.Completely unwarranted. This was Trish’s reaction to me getting a bigger pop tonight at #WWEToronto I did not deserve this. Completely unwarranted. https://t.co/nFCVCmqiKv

The wrestler she is referring to is Lita, who she had a short feud with earlier this year. Could we see Big Time Becks feud with both Trish and Lita in the same year?

Becky Lynch opened up about her match with Lita

Before losing the title to Belair at WrestleMania 38, Becky Lynch defended her title in Saudi against Stratus' best friend, Lita.

On the same podcast, she spoke about her match with her idol:

“I mean look, when you think about it, she’s one of the women I could point to and say, ‘I want to be like her.’ She was ballsy, she was fiery, she was doing stuff that I had never seen other women do, and I loved that about her,” she said. “To get to be in the ring against your childhood hero, very, very rarely does that happen."

Lynch went on to state how she adored her match with Lita:

“So, it was not wasted on me, only the fact that she came for my title right before WrestleMania, and I had to destroy her clouded my vision of it. But it was an experience that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

Big Time Becks' dream run ended at WrestleMania, but bigger challenges were in store. On the latest episode of RAW, she was confronted by the Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka.

Do you think Becky Lynch can overcome the Empress of Tomorrow in their latest feud? Would you like to see her face Trish and Lita in the same year, maybe even in a Triple Threat? Let us know what you think and comment below!

