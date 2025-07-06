Becky Lynch, Mercedes Mone and Lyra Valkyria feature in cryptic message by WWE icon Bayley ahead of Evolution 2

Bayley dropped a cryptic message ahead of Evolution 2, featuring Becky Lynch, Mercedes Mone, and Lyra Valkyria. The Role Model is in a heated feud with Lynch, with Valkyria joining the fray less than a week before the second-ever all-women's premium live event.

Amid her quest for revenge on Lynch and the Women's Intercontinental Championship, Bayley had to go through Valkyria last week on RAW. However, the match ended in a draw after a double-pin, with The Man still without a challenger at Evolution 2.

In a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, the four-time women's champion wrote a cryptic message.

She first shared a couple of images featuring herself and Lyra Valkyria, followed by two more photos of Becky Lynch hugging her and Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE.

The final post was a two-word message that refers to her current storyline with both Irish stars.

"DOUBLE VISION," The Role Model tweeted.

With less than a week before Evolution 2, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce is expected to make a decision about the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship this Monday.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria brawled on RAW last week

Instead of earning a title shot at Evolution for Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria took things too far after a controversial ending. Both superstars got a pin on each other, resulting in a draw, though Valkyria has demanded Adam Pearce to give the win to her.

Following the match, the two stars brawled outside the ring and into the entrance ramp as officials and referees had a hard time separating them from each other. The situation left fans wanting more, so this week's episode of RAW is going to be intriguing.

Evolution 2 is scheduled for July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Despite being less than a week away, there are only six matches scheduled on the card.

