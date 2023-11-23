Becky Lynch, Mercedes Moné, and many other stars from the wrestling world sent their support to Lita after the WWE Hall of Famer revealed the tragic news that she had lost her dog, The Kenz, who was 20 years old.

Lita penned a heartfelt tribute to Kenz, who was with her for decades. The former Women's Champion noted that she is devastated and heartbroken but grateful for the time they spent together.

Check out her post below:

"Right now I have no words, just sadness. I always knew it couldn’t last forever so we made the most of our decades together every day. I’ve never known a love so deep or profound as ours. I am devastated and heartbroken but beyond thankful to have had our story together. My deepest love to you always,"- she posted

Many current and former WWE stars shared their condolences and support in the comment section. Becky Lynch, Mercedes Moné, Trish Stratus, and Natalya were among those who sent their love to the Hall of Famer in her tough time.

Messages from numerous current and former WWE stars.

Lita had a run in WWE this year

After a one-year hiatus, Lita returned to WWE programming in February earlier this year. The former Women's Champion came out to the aid of Becky Lynch and helped her win a Steel Cage match against Bayley by taking out all Damage CTRL members.

The Extreme Diva went on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Becky Lynch as the duo defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY after an assist from the returning Trish Stratus. She also competed at WrestleMania 39 where the three babyfaces defeated Damage CTRL in a six-women tag match.

The Rated-R diva was scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, she was assaulted prior to the show, which resulted in Trish Stratus teaming with Becky Lynch to defend the title on her behalf.

After Lynch and Stratus lost the titles, the latter went on to attack The Man. Stratus also revealed herself as Lita's attacker the following week, citing frustration with the latter appearing as Lynch's sidekick and overall frustration with her own legacy being forgotten.