Condolences to WWE Hall of Famer Lita 

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently took to Instagram to share the sad news that she had lost her dog, The Kenz, who was 20 years old.

Lita shared a lengthy post to her best friend, who had been on the road with her throughout her WWE career, and even Trish Stratus shared her thoughts since she had spent several road trips with him as well.

"Right now I have no words, just sadness. I always knew it couldn’t last forever so we made the most of our decades together every day. I’ve never known a love so deep or profound as ours. I am devastated and heartbroken but beyond thankful to have had our story together. My deepest love to you always @_thekenz_," she wrote in a touching post.

Several stars have shared their thoughts and sent their love to Lita following the post, including Trish Stratus. Alicia Fox and Cathy Kelly.

Will Lita return to WWE at Survivor Series?

There have been several teases regarding a potential return for the Hall of Famer since she was attacked by Trish Stratus earlier in the year and never handed the chance to exact some revenge.

If Stratus returns to cost Zoey Stark the Women's Championship in her match against Rhea Ripley, then it opens the door for a return for Lita to finally get some revenge after Stratus cost her the Women's Tag Team Championships and took her out of action.

Lita's future in the ring remains unclear at present, but whilst there is speculation that Stratus could make her return on Saturday night, there doesn't appear to be a push for Lita's return.

