Becky Lynch has a message for Seth Rollins just hours before his WrestleMania 41 main event against Roman Reigns and CM Punk

Becky Lynch has sent a message to Seth Rollins just hours before his WrestleMania 41 Night One main event clash against Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Lynch accompanied her husband to this year's Hall of Fame ceremony.

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE television for months. Her last appearance was in May 2024 when she lost to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match and failed to regain the Women's World Championship.

Taking to Instagram, The Man dedicated a wholesome message to her husband and stated that she couldn't wait to see him step into the ring for his main event match.

"There is no one in this business that works harder or is more dedicated or who gives back more than @wwerollins. At every WWE show you’ll find him backstage at the monitor watching every match and ready to give advice to whoever wants to pick his brain. He spends his free time training his wrestling students and watching their matches and giving feedback. He is actually the best wrestler in the world. He is also the best and most loving father and husband in the world. And we cannot wait to watch him as he steps into the main event of wrestlemania tonight. He is everything he says he is and so so much more," Becky Lynch wrote.

Rollins will look to get his hand raised in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday after losing twice last year.

