Becky Lynch mocks former friend following WWE RAW

Becky Lynch continued to mock a major WWE Superstar following this week's edition of RAW. The veteran will be challenging Lyra Valkyria for the Women's World Championship at WWE Backlash 2025 this Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri.

Lynch recently admitted that she was responsible for the attack on Bayley at WrestleMania. The Man replaced Bayley at The Show of Shows and won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Lyra Valkyria. However, the duo lost the titles back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez the following night on RAW, and Lynch turned heel after the match.

On this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW, Lynch referred to Bayley as garbage and claimed that she was taking out the trash by attacking her at WrestleMania. The former champion continued to mock The Role Model by sharing The Garbage Man Song from The Simpsons today on Instagram, as seen in her post below.

Bayley has not returned to WWE television since Lynch attacked her at WrestleMania 41.

Bill Apter would like to see Becky Lynch join major WWE alliance

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated that he was hoping to see Becky Lynch join Paul Heyman's new faction alongside Seth Rollins and Braun Breakker.

Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 to help Seth Rollins pick up the victory. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter stated that the faction was going to be great for Bron Breakker's career. He added that he would like to see Lynch become a member of the stable in the future.

"Yeah, this is gonna be good, and also Bron Breakker is in the best time of his young career here under, I'll use Chris Jericho's saying, 'Under the learning tree' of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. What I'd like to see is that they may add Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins' wife, to this stable," Apter said. [4:44 - 5:17]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Lyra Valkyria became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion by winning a tournament earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if she can defeat Becky Lynch to retain the title at Backlash this weekend.

