10-time WWE champion tipped to become 4th member of Seth Rollins' new stable (Exclusive)

By Aashrit Satija
Modified May 02, 2025 06:58 GMT
Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker have formed a new stable [Image credits: wwe.com]
Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker have formed a new stable [Image credits: wwe.com]

A legendary 10-time WWE champion could join Seth Rollins' new stable with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, believes veteran journalist Bill Apter. The star is none other than Becky Lynch, The Visionary's wife. The Man has won the RAW Women's Championship twice, the Women's World Championship five times, the NXT Women's Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

After allying at WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins added Bron Breakker to their stable on WWE RAW after 'Mania. In the same episode of the red brand, Becky Lynch turned heel, attacking her teammate, Lyra Valkyria, after they dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Since Lynch's massive character change, people have been speculating that Big Time Becks might join her husband's new stable.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that Bron Breakker could learn a great deal from the experiences of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

Apter added that he wanted to see Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, as the fourth member of the fearsome stable.

"Yeah, this is gonna be good, and also Bron Breakker is in the best time of his young career here under, I'll use Chris Jericho's saying, 'Under the learning tree' of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. What I'd like to see is that they may add Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins' wife, to this stable," Apter said. [4:44 - 5:17]
Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Becky Lynch's and Seth Rollins' possible alliance on WWE TV.

Please embed the YouTube video and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

