"Who’d pay for such a wildly expensive thing" - Becky Lynch mocks Tony Khan in a recent tweet

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has mocked AEW President Tony Khan following his claims that thousands of anti-AEW Twitter accounts are bots and not real individuals.

Khan stated in a series of tweets that he received the information from an independent study which verified that the accounts are run by an army of employed staff.

Here's what he had to say:

"An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?"

You can check out his tweets below:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing? An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?

Becky Lynch didn't hesitate to jump on the bandwagon as she mocked Tony Khan by sending the same tweet but with the subject being herself.

"An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti - Becky in arena booers aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of A.I. - an army of bots! Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a “wildly' expensive thing?" Becky tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti - Becky in arena booers aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of A.I. - an army of bots! Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a “wildly” expensive thing? An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti - Becky in arena booers aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of A.I. - an army of bots! Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a “wildly” expensive thing?

Becky Lynch called out several potential suspects

Big Time Becks sent out several additional tweets of potential suspects who she thinks might be behind the anti-Becky arena booers. She included names such as Nikki Bella, Stephanie McMahon, Beth Phoenix, Trish Stratus, and billionaire Elon Musk.

Becky and Trish have been going back and forth on social media recently, leaving The WWE Universe interested in seeing a bout between the two stars. At Elimination Chamber, Lynch collided with Lita in a dream match, and Trish is another WWE Hall of Famer that fans would love to see Big Time Becks face.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch go up against Trish Stratus? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Debottam Saha