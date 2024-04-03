Becky Lynch opens up about the lowest moment of her WWE career at WrestleMania

WWE is heading into the biggest week of the year, as NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 and WrestleMania XL will likely change the landscape of the promotion for months to come. Several stars will be in action at The Show of Shows, including Becky Lynch. The Man recently opened up about the lowest moment of her WrestleMania career.

A few years ago, The Man was born on WWE's main roster as Becky Lynch turned heel for the first time after joining the blue brand. She became one of the biggest draws in the promotion and headlined The Showcase of The Immortals against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in 2019.

However, a year before her Triple Threat Match, Becky found herself relegated to the pre-show. The 34th edition of WrestleMania was staged in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, Lynch featured in a Women's Battle Royal, which took place at the pre-show. During a conversation on Shak Wrestling of CBS Sports, Becky Lynch referred to her pre-show match at 'Mania 34 as her lowest moment on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I went from being on the pre-show to being in the main event of WrestleMania [35]. So, I wasn't even on the WrestleMania card for WrestleMania 34, you know. So, probably that, like I do remember just trying to make the most of it and trying to talk myself out of it, no, it's all fine... But you want to be on the main card; you want to be the main event; you want to be doing the big things; you don't want to just be on the pre-show where the audience is still filing in, and there's where I was," she said. [11:00 to 11:44]

Becky Lynch says a popular WWE segment was not executed well

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks started their respective careers on WWE's main roster at the same time, which also marked the beginning of the end of the Divas Era. The three women became the pioneers behind the Women's Revolution following their debut.

The three stars dominated the brand and the division in the coming years and changed the landscape of the women's division for good. However, The Man was not too pleased with the way the previous regime booked the entire segment and the logic behind it.

Speaking to WrestlingNewsCo's Steve Fall, Becky Lynch explained how the Women's Revolution segment was poorly executed and questioned some of the decisions behind it at the time. She also revealed that WWE's creative team currently has only one female member.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch will lock horns with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Will The Man add another title to her kitty this weekend? Only time will tell!

