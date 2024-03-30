Women's Revolution was not executed well, says Becky Lynch; reveals shocking number of women on WWE's creative team

WWE has drastically changed the product over the past few decades, as the female stars in the promotion are no longer treated as eye candy. Becky Lynch recently spoke about the creative team and said that the Women's Revolution was not executed well enough.

Becky Lynch made her main roster debut under the previous WWE regime alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks during a segment that kicked off the Women's Revolution in the company.

Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingnNewsCo, The Man revealed the shocking number of women who are currently on WWE's creative team. Moreover, she opened up about the Women's Revolution.

"The creative team? Not very many. I think like this age there's only one, is it? I think there's only one. Yeah, just Alex, right? Yeah. I think just one. So we talked about that [Women's Revolution] in the book [Becky Lynch: The Man: Not you Average Girl], and I thought that was stupid. I thought it was like so stupid, like, 'Oh we're freeing you,' from you? It was a classical marketing team that I was just like, give us some good storylines and allow us to wrestle, you know what I mean?"

The Man also revealed that the segment was a marketing stunt, as it was done poorly.

"We don't need to treat this as anything different, and I kind of go into depth about it in the book... It was so poorly executed and just didn't need to happen in that manner in that way, but I suppose it was like the marketing thing, and it was not executed well." (From 13:53 to 15:32)

Lynch is a tenured veteran of the company, and it's unlikely that her claims about the female members of the creative team are inaccurate.

Ex-WWE star on scrapped plans against Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey has openly made major claims against WWE in her second biography, "Our Fight: A Memoir," after her release from the company. The Baddest Woman on the Planet expressed unhappiness during her time with the promotion in her recent book.

She recently revealed that the WWE initially had plans for a one-on-one match between her and The Man at WrestleMania in Dallas, following her return to the promotion after her hiatus.

Unfortunately, the company changed those plans and decided to go in a different direction, with Rousey facing Charlotte Flair and The Man facing Bianca Belair at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

