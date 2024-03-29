WWE scrapped plans for a one-on-one match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38

In her recent memoir, Ronda Rousey dished out criticism toward WWE and put forth some major claims. It was recently revealed that a one-on-one match against Becky Lynch was in the works before the management scrapped the plans.

Rousey's career in WWE is hard to replicate as she was booked dominantly in the women's division. Unfortunately, the Baddest Woman on the Planet was often unhappy with some of the decisions of the company, as she believed it restricted the female stars.

While promoting her upcoming memoir, Our Fight, it was revealed by the star that a one-on-one match against Becky Lynch was in the works leading up to WrestleMania in Dallas. However, the management refused to collaborate with her and eventually changed the plan.

“WWE just refused to work with me at all. They refused to collaborate. They didn’t want to talk to me about it. They kept pushing it off and pushing it off until it finally got to the road WrestleMania, and they’re like, yeah, we’re not gonna do you and Becky.” [H/T - Cageside Seats]

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch were in separate title matches at WWE WrestleMania 38

In 2022, The Baddest Woman on the Planet shockingly returned to WWE and won the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She reached the top of the card in no time and added an extra feather to her cap by winning the coveted match.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch returned to the promotion a few months before Rousey and won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bianca Belair. Eventually, Lynch became the RAW Women's Champion when she exchanged her title with Charlotte Flair.

Finally, The Man went on to complete her story with The EST, and The Royal Rumble winner chose The Queen for a showdown at WrestleMania 38.

Bianca Belair established herself as a top face in the promotion when she won the title from The Man in Dallas. However, Rousey failed to dethrone The Queen and finally won the title at the next PLE.

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey? Sound off!

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think a one-on-one match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey should've happened at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion