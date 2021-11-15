“We were trying to figure out the best way” - Becky Lynch opens up about original plan to drop the RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch knows how quickly plans can change in WWE.

Current WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with Vicente Beltran to discuss all things WWE. When asked how it was determined that she would relinquish the title following her pregnancy, Lynch revealed original plans called for a tournament to crown a new champion.

"[Seth Rollins] and I, when I found out I was pregnant, we were trying to figure out the best way (to lose the title)," Becky Lynch began. "I thought maybe a tournament for the title. A tournament for the number one contendership and then at the end, when it comes down to the last two people, just before they have their match, announce, 'Hey, by the way, it's not for the number one contendership, it's for the title' and have that be a very real moment."

Becky Lynch reveals it was Paul Heyman's idea to utilize the Money in the Bank match to crown a new champion

As we know, the tournament idea never came to fruition as Becky Lynch revealed that Paul Heyman collaborated with her on coming up with the Money in the Bank match being for the RAW Women's Championship.

"At the time, it was just before Money in the Bank and so, in collaborating with Paul Heyman, he said, 'Well, we're just going to have Money in the Bank be for the title but they won't know until the day after when you announce it.' So, that's what we did," Becky Lynch said.

Becky Lynch is once again the RAW Women's Champion and will face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair one week from today at WWE Survivor Series.

Do you think WWE made the right call with the way they handled the RAW Women's Championship in 2020? Or would you have liked to see a tournament instead? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win at Survivor Series? Becky Lynch Charlotte Flair 11 votes so far