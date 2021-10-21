Becky Lynch on the possibility of the WWE women making more history at Crown Jewel

Could Becky Lynch and the women of WWE make history once again at Crown Jewel on Thursday in Saudi Arabia?

Becky Lynch recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss all things WWE. When asked if there was a possibility her match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair could headline Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Lynch said it would be "very powerful" if the women were the main event of the show.

"It would be very powerful if we headline the show," Becky Lynch said. "This is the biggest match you can have in pro wrestling right now, regardless of gender. I think what’s very important, in a place like Saudi Arabia, is to show the women what’s possible. Maybe pro wrestling catches a young girl’s eye. If we can have that effect on even one person, it’s huge. Maybe it’s not now, but for the future, you can dream and you can achieve."

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling Becky Lynch’s goal since returning from maternity leave has been to be “better than ever” and her triple-threat match on Thursday at “Crown Jewel” will be a chance to prove that she is buff.ly/2Zbig25 Becky Lynch’s goal since returning from maternity leave has been to be “better than ever” and her triple-threat match on Thursday at “Crown Jewel” will be a chance to prove that she is buff.ly/2Zbig25

Becky Lynch believes Crown Jewel is an opportunity to show the world what girls can do

Becky Lynch thinks women being part of events like Crown Jewel is very important and sees Thursday as an opportunity to do something for little girls watching at home all over the world.

"Now more than ever, that’s so important," Becky Lynch continued. "Even when I think about myself, I remember how I felt growing up when I first saw Lita come into WWE. She was a bad*ss, and she could hang with the guys. She wasn’t the typical cookie cutter at the time. When I saw her, it showed that you don’t always have to be blonde and look like a Barbie doll to make it in wrestling. That meant a lot to me. Obviously, I’m not a girl that grew up in Saudi Arabia; I had a very different upbringing. But this is an opportunity to show them what girls can do, and that’s very powerful."

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Still the champ. Still been holding a WWE title since ‘35. Still going to win at Crown Jewel. #AndStill Still the champ. Still been holding a WWE title since ‘35. Still going to win at Crown Jewel. #AndStill https://t.co/OYmmU4jeQb

