Becky Lynch posts an amusing edit of Tony Khan promoting her memoir

Becky Lynch has employed an amusing way of promoting her upcoming memoir as she posted an edited picture of Tony Khan holding it.

The current NXT Women's Champion is on a roll as she sits atop the women's division down in the white and gold brand. The Man has been achieving a lot in life as she is set to release her new memoir, titled Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, in March 2024.

The memoir dives deep into decades of Lynch's life, from her early childhood to her rise in the professional wrestling industry and eventual breakthrough into superstardom in WWE. Becky Lynch has been doing the most to promote the book over on social media and recently tried a hilarious way of doing it.

The freshly crowned Grand Slam Champion posted a comically edited picture of AEW's founder, Tony Khan, holding Lynch's memoir in his hands to the media on her Instagram story.

You can see the edited picture below.

We're sure Lynch posted the edit of Tony Khan to make light of the dramatic situation ongoing between NXT and AEW Dynamite as they prepare to go head-to-head tonight. We'll have to see if The Man will have something good to say on the special NXT show tonight.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch talked about her memoir-writing experience

Becky Lynch has been pulling double duty as an active WWE Superstar and an author after writing her new memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.

The Man made an appearance on an episode of the Sports Media podcast and talked about the experience of sitting down and writing her personal memoir. Lynch described the writing process early on as a memory dump and revealed that she loved the experience, especially because of not having any 'moral police on her shoulder.'

"I did love the writing process, especially the early writing process, where it was just a brain dump. Where it was a pure, 'Let me get all of my thoughts, all of my ideas, all of my memories, down on paper. Let me just write without the moral police being on my shoulder, without the public judgment on my shoulder. Let me just write, let me just write for me.' I found that experience to be my favorite part," Becky shared.

The memoir is now available for pre-order and will officially come out on March 26, 2024.

Do you think Tony Khan will respond to Lynch's edit? Sound off below.