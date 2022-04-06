×
Becky Lynch posts throwback photos of her humble beginnings in 2002

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 06, 2022 01:32 PM IST
Becky Lynch has taken to social media to share two throwback photos of her time as an independent wrestler before joining WWE.

The former RAW Women's Champion signed with the sports entertainment giant in 2013 and went on to become one of the biggest names in modern wrestling. She's a multi-time women's champion, Royal Rumble winner, and WrestleMania main eventer.

Becky Lynch posted the pictures on her Twitter account with the caption:

"Circa 2002. True greatness takes time."

You can check out her tweet below:

Circa 2002. True greatness takes time. https://t.co/jcZRZgZUKU

Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship run came to an end at WrestleMania 38

Big Time Becks unsuccessfully defended her RAW Women's title at The Grandest Stage of Them All, as Bianca Belair defeated her in a hard-hitting match. The EST of WWE finally got her redemption on Big Time Becks after months of feuding.

At SummerSlam last year, Lynch beat Belair in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's title. Bianca was originally supposed to face Sasha Banks, but the latter was pulled from the show. Becky commented on her conversation with WWE prior to her return, stating that she was always ready.

"I was ready to come back. So I only got the call the Monday before I came back. So it was on a Saturday, yeah. So they called me on Monday and said, 'We may need you. A situation has come up where somebody is out of the match and we may need you to do this or we may need you to do something else.' And I go, 'Okay, so you need me either way, you just don't know which way.' They said yeah. I was like, 'Alright, I'll be there.' Luckily, I got my hair done the day before," said Lynch.
wr𝗘𝗦𝗧le𝗠𝗔𝗡ia#wrestlemania#ESTofWWE https://t.co/NlG1rJqCkK

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are the only two women in WWE history to win a match in the main event of WrestleMania. It remains to be seen what Lynch will do next after losing the RAW Women's Championship.

Who do you think Becky will face next in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
