"It was just a matter of when" - Becky Lynch recalls talks with WWE before SummerSlam 2021 return 

Becky Lynch recently opened up about the conversations she had with WWE prior to her return last year.

She made her long awaited-return to the company at SummerSlam and defeated Bianca Belair in mere seconds to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. The two stars are currently set to collide at WrestleMania 38 for the RAW Women's Title.

Speaking to BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Becky Lynch stated that she received the call from WWE to return just a few days before The Biggest Party of the Summer. She replaced Sasha Banks in her match against The EST of WWE.

"I was ready to come back. So I only got the call the Monday before I came back. So it was on a Saturday, yeah. So they called me on Monday and said, 'We may need you. A situation has come up where somebody is out of the match and we may need you to do this or we may need you to do something else'. And I go, 'Okay, so you need me either way, you just don't know which way.' They said yeah. I was like, 'Alright, I'll be there.' Luckily, I got my hair done the day before. I was [like a caged animal]. And I've been working a lot in the ring, in Iowa, and getting ready, so I knew I was ready. It was just a matter of when the call was going to come," said Lynch. (8:27-9:32)

Becky Lynch comments on Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey potentially main eventing WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey recently revealed that her SmackDown Women's Championship match against Ronda Rousey will headline WrestleMania Saturday. Nothing has been made official yet, and it's still not known which bout will close the show.

During the interview, Becky Lynch stated that it doesn't make sense for that match to be the main event, since she and Bianca Belair are the only two women to win a WrestleMania main event match.

"My stuff is the real main event. Story-wise, the only two women to have ever won the main event of WrestleMania going on last – I think that'd be the perfect story. Two main event losers main eventing WrestleMania, sure. I think it's a token gesture they're going on last because of Ronda's name. I don't think anybody thinks that their story is better and they deserve it."

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE The only two women in history to win the main event of #WrestleMania . You tell me what the biggest match in WrestleMania history is. @WWE The only two women in history to win the main event of #WrestleMania. You tell me what the biggest match in WrestleMania history is. @WWE https://t.co/5U21A6OXMa

Becky Lynch has had an intense and heated feud with Bianca Belair, and the WWE Universe is looking forward to their 'Mania showdown, with many fans wondering if The EST will finally be able to avenge her 26-second defeat from last year.

