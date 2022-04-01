"Two main event losers" – Current Champion fires shots at Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair over WrestleMania main event

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently shared her thoughts on Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair being on the WrestleMania card after her match.

Becky sat down with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport ahead of WrestleMania 38 to discuss her match with Bianca Belair, beef with Ronda Rousey, and more.

The RAW Women's Champion is confident her match with Bianca Belair will steal the show at 'Mania. She said her storyline with Bianca was much better than Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey and addressed them as "main event losers."

"They can go on later, but I don't think they're the main event. My match is going to steal the show. My match is going to be better, my story has been better. Everything I've done has been better. That's not even a question. Nobody, unless you're an idiot, can say that their stuff has been better than mine. That doesn't bother me. Even if they do go last, I don't care. My stuff is better. My stuff is the real main event. Story-wise, the only two women to have ever won the main event of WrestleMania going on last – I think that'd be the perfect story. Two main event losers main eventing WrestleMania, sure. I think it's a token gesture they're going on last because of Ronda's name. I don't think anybody thinks that their story is better and they deserve it." (from 18:20 onwards)

Becky Lynch watches Ronda Rousey's matches

During the interview, Lynch said she did watch Rousey's matches. She said it was part of her job description to look at everything happening in the business. Big Time Becks said she wanted to be the best in the industry and stay on top of the division, so it's essential for her to keep track of everyone.

Becky Lynch believes she may cross paths with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39 next year. Given the bad blood between the two superstars, it'll be interesting to see how WWE decides to build up the dream matchup.

