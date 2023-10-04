Becky Lynch provides injury update; visibly frustrated as 3 WWE Superstars interrupt!

Becky Lynch provided an update regarding her injury during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

Lynch defended her NXT Women's Champion at 'No Mercy' against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match last week. Though the former WrestleMania main-eventer was successful in retaining her title, she didn't walk away unscathed. WWE recently shared that Lynch suffered an injury during the bout, and as a result was not medically cleared for in-ring action.

In the opening segment of this week's show, Lynch shared that both her and Stratton were not yet medically cleared to compete. However, she stated that she was a fighting champion, and declared her intentions about defending her title at NXT's next Premium Live Event 'Halloween Havoc'. She was then interrupted by potential challengers in the form of Lyra Valkyria, Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez.

Each of them declared their intentions of getting a title shot. The former WWE Women's Champion was satisfied by the points put forward, as she announced a triple threat match to determine her next challenger later that night.

Expand Tweet

Valkyria emerged victorious in the triple threat match. It will be interesting to see if the Irish Superstar is able to dethrone her idol.

Are you excited to watch the match up between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at Halloween Havoc? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.