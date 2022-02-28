Becky Lynch pulled from WWE Live Event despite being advertised ahead of WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch missed the most recent WWE Live Event in Youngstown, Ohio, despite being previously advertised to defend the RAW Women's Championship on the show.

Lynch was scheduled to put her title on the line in a Fatal 4-way match against Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop.

It was revealed via fans in attendance that Becky Lynch was pulled from the match. Additionally, it was reported that the company made no announcements to explain Lynch's absence. The bout ended in a Triple Threat contest, with Bianca Belair getting booked to pick up the pinfall victory.

Here's an excerpt from the Wrestling Observer news update regarding the latest WWE house show:

"Bianca Belair won a three-way over Liv Morgan and Doudrop when she pinned Doudrop after the TKO. Becky Lynch was advertised as defending the title in a four-way, and no announcement was made as to why she wasn't there," reported the Wrestling Observer.

Becky Lynch will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38

The sudden removal of Becky Lynch from WWE's live event card has undoubtedly raised a few questions about her status.

Sadly, there were no updates regarding the reason behind Lynch skipping the house show. We should get some clarity on the situation sooner rather than later.

Big Time Becks is still scheduled to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's title. However, WWE is yet to assign the match to a specific night like the two other Championship matches that have already been confirmed.

The feuding rivals engaged in a war of words on last week's episode of RAW, and both boasted about their respective accomplishments in the women's division.

Belair hasn't forgotten about her 26-second loss to Lynch at SummerSlam 2021, and "The EST of WWE" will be out for retribution when she faces the reigning RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania in a few weeks.

Do you see Bianca Belair getting another career-defining win at WrestleMania over Becky? Sound off in the comments section.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh