Becky Lynch reacts to Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 37 win

Becky Lynch posted on Instagram immediately after Bianca Belair's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship win over Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

Lynch headlined WrestleMania 35 in 2019 and won the historic match by pinning Ronda Rousey. Bianca Belair did the same tonight by pinning Sasha Banks in the main event of Night One at WrestleMania 37.

Lynch watched history unfold on her TV and posted a photo to her Instagram story following Bianca's win. Check out the photo below:

Becky Lynch posts a story following Bianca Belair's win

Becky Lynch recently teased a WrestleMania return

The Man is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of the modern era. She's also a pro when it comes to trolling the WWE Universe. Lynch had teased a return at the Royal Rumble 2021 event earlier this year, and did the same ahead of Night One of WrestleMania 37.

Fans were hopeful that Lynch would show up tonight following her Instagram tease, but she didn't.

Becky took a hiatus soon after her big win over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 last year as she became pregnant with her first child. Lynch vacated the belt on her way out and handed it over to the 2020 Women's Money In The Bank winner Asuka.

Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match by eliminating Rhea Ripley, and as a result, punched her ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 37. When WWE confirmed that Bianca and Sasha Banks would headline Night One, fans couldn't be happier.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks stole the show at the main event tonight, and it seems like Belair is the future of WWE's Women's division. Becky Lynch has been keeping an eye on Belair and had even reacted to the latter's Royal Rumble win. The WWE Universe would love to see these two incredibly talented women face off sometime.