Becky Lynch sends a hilarious message to new WWE Champion Big E after RAW

Big E is the new WWE Champion. He successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on RAW. While several of his peers have congratulated him on Twitter, Becky Lynch's message stood out.

Moments after Bobby Lashley defeated Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship, the New Day member made his way out and cashed in his briefcase. He won a short but competitive match and was quickly joined by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in celebration to end RAW.

Lynch quickly tweeted her congratulations to Big E and called him "the best," before topping it up with a hilarious message. She said that her "Ma also says congrats."

My Ma also says congrats. https://t.co/GKVw9zQKxW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 14, 2021

This was a call back to a Twitter exchange between the two a couple of years ago. Big E tried to flirt with Lynch's mother after The Man had posted a picture of her. The fans clearly remember it, as evidenced by the replies to the tweet.

I would learn to become a cycling class instructor & offer Mama Lynch free classes just in hopes of seeing her post-workout glisten. https://t.co/5PCLszdHbh — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) May 9, 2019

Both Big E and Becky Lynch moved across WWE RAW and SmackDown to become Champions

Like Big E, Becky Lynch has also won big recently. She made her grand return to WWE at SummerSlam and won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bianca Belair in 26 seconds. The Man had previously held the RAW Women's Championship for over a year and switched brands upon her comeback.

This is the same situation as Big E's, who was on SmackDown for years before realizing his potential. The New Day member won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in July and used the contract to move over to RAW, where he promptly won the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley.

As a result of this move, he is once again reunited with his New Day brothers. Hopefully, he goes on to have a strong reign as WWE Champion and helps to improve the Red brand as a whole.

