WWE Superstar Becky Lynch reacts to facing Biana Belair's replacement in main event

Currently, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair is out of action due to injury. She got replaced by former women's champion Rhea Ripley in a match against Becky Lynch at a recently concluded Live Event.

Last week on RAW, Becky launched a vicious attack on the E.S.T. of WWE, leading to the latter sustaining a fractured hyoid bone in her throat. As per the official confirmation on WWE's website, Belair won't be competing for an indefinite period.

WWE @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat because of @BeckyLynchWWE ’s attack on #WWERaw . Although Belair will not require surgery, she has been ruled out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers. wwe.com/article/injury… .@BiancaBelairWWE suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat because of @BeckyLynchWWE’s attack on #WWERaw. Although Belair will not require surgery, she has been ruled out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers. wwe.com/article/injury…

In Bianca's absence, Rhea stepped up to challenge Becky for the RAW Women's title at the Springfield Live Event. The two women closed the show with an epic battle that eventually saw Becky retain her gold.

Following the match, Big Time Becks took to Twitter to credit herself for introducing Rhea to the main event picture. Becky said she makes her competitors better and then beats them:

Becky didn't pick up a clean victory but wanted to shake hands with her opponent after the bout was over. However, Rhea didn't feel the same and walked away after dropping the champion.

Rhea Ripley gets new tag team partner on RAW

Since her split with Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley has found a new friend in Liv Morgan on WWE RAW. They will be one of the three teams challenging Queen Zelina & Carmella for the women's tag team titles at WrestleMania 38.

The match will also feature Team BAD, which recently reunited on SmackDown. Both Sasha Banks & Naomi are determined to get their hands on the tag team gold at The Show of Shows.

The latest edition of SmackDown saw Banks, Naomi, Ripley & Liv Morgan lock horns in an epic tag team match. However, the bout ended in DQ after interference from Shayna Baszler & Natalya.

Later in the night, Sonya Deville added Baszler & Natalya to the women's tag team title match at WrestleMania 38. It's worth noting WWE has teased slight tension between Queen Zelina & Carmella in the last couple of weeks. It'll be interesting to see if the reigning champions conquer their differences before their high-stakes match at WrestleMania.

