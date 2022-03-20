WWE confirms Bianca Belair ruled out of action ahead of WrestleMania 38

WWE recently confirmed that RAW Superstar Bianca Belair has sustained an injury. As a result, the company has ruled her out of action for an indefinite period of time.

Last week on RAW, Belair locked horns with Doudrop in a singles match. Following the in-ring encounter, Becky Lynch made her way to the ring and launched a brutal attack on her WrestleMania challenger.

Big Time Becks used Belair's braid as a weapon against her to assert her dominance. Lynch then put a steel chair around the EST's neck and slammed her against the ring post.

WWE has now confirmed that Belair sustained a fractured hyoid bone in her throat. The official statement stated that she will not need to undergo surgery but will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time.

The report states:

"Bianca Belair suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat as a result of the attack perpetrated by Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch last Monday on Raw. Although Belair will not need surgery, she will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers."

The EST of WWE was set to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. Given the latest update on her injury, it will be interesting to see when the championship contender returns to action.

Why did Becky Lynch attack Bianca Belair on WWE RAW?

A week prior to the attack on Bianca Belair, the former SmackDown Women's Champion got the better of Lynch in an attack of her own. She used her braids to unleash a vicious attack on Big Time Becks that left the latter struggling with prominent scars for a week.

The RAW Women's Champion also suffered a fractured larynx at the hands of Belair at a recent WWE Live Event.

The EST made a statement with these moves as it added to her momentum on the Road to WrestleMania. This didn't sit well with Lynch, who wanted to turn things in her favor and hit back at her challenger with equal brutality.

Belair is yet to comment on her injury or the time frame of her return. However, there are no additional updates on whether it is a legitimate injury or is a potential work to keep the build-up interesting ahead of their title match.

