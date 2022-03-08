Watch: Footage shows Becky Lynch suffering a fractured voice box at WWE live event

Soon after Becky Lynch announced that she would be missing RAW due to being hospitalized, a clip emerged revealing the reason behind her injury.

Becky Lynch shared a picture from a hospital bed shortly before last night's edition of WWE RAW. She stated that Bianca Belair fractured her voice box during a recent live event in Allentown, PA.

A video is currently making the rounds on Twitter, which shows the exact moment Lynch suffered a fractured voice box at the hands of Belair. For those unaware, Big Time Becks successfully retained her RAW Women's Championship against Belair and Rhea Ripley at the event.

Check out the footage of Bianca's punch that left Lynch with a fractured larynx below:

Becky Lynch is not happy one bit over Belair's attack

Lynch made it to RAW after leaving the hospital and shared a promo on social media, targeting Belair. It was clear that she was having trouble speaking.

Here's what Lynch said:

"Well, I made it. I busted out of the hospital and made it to Cleveland just in time for the end of RAW. Now it didn't matter that hours ago, Bianca Belair hit me as hard as she could, in the throat, fracturing my voice box. Hit me so hard that I was spitting blood all over the arena in Allentown. No, no, no. I made it here because I wanted to get my hands on Bianca Belair, and when she heard I as coming, she ran out of here. I asked around and they said she ran as fast as she possibly could."

You’ve only made me more dangerous No fracture, no spitting blood, no whipping is going to keep me from keeping a title no one has beat me for in 3 years.You’ve only made me more dangerous @BiancaBelairWWE No fracture, no spitting blood, no whipping is going to keep me from keeping a title no one has beat me for in 3 years. You’ve only made me more dangerous @BiancaBelairWWE https://t.co/N16ZfMPMfb

As per a report by PWInsider, Lynch is expected to make her return to WWE television in two weeks. This means that she will most certainly defend her RAW Women's Championship against Belair at WrestleMania 38.

