Becky Lynch reacts hilariously to her new WWE merchandise

The Man has responded in the only way she knows

Becky Lynch made a huge announcement last night when she revealed that she is pregnant and will be away from WWE for a while. The Man also did the right thing by relinquishing her RAW Women's Championship and told everyone that the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match was actually for the title.

This meant that Asuka was the new RAW Women's Champion and The Man shared an emotional moment with her before exiting the ring. Becky Lynch has been one of the biggest merchandise sellers for WWE and they have now decided to celebrate The Man's big moment by dropping new t-shirts for her.

WWE have officially released three new Becky Lynch t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/XXHVIcdx2B — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 12, 2020

Becky Lynch noticed this move by WWE and responded in the only way she knows. The Man gave a hilarious response to this, which you can see below.

Can't even be mad at it cause I need formula money. https://t.co/mkABjAn4Pf — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

Becky Lynch's dream run

It is safe to say Becky Lynch has had a legendary run in the last few years. She grabbed her opportunity and became The Man by turning on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018. The crowd reaction was incredible and WWE had to change her back to a babyface because of the reaction she got.

The Man would proceed to win the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble, main event WrestleMania 35 and win both RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. She would hold on to the Red brand's title for more than a year before vacating it.

We would like to wish Becky Lynch all the very best in her new journey of motherhood and hope she will make a return to the WWE ring in the near future.