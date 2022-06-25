Becky Lynch reacts as Jaxson Ryker targets her over opinion on abortion rights

Becky Lynch didn't hold back after former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker criticized her over her opinion on abortion.

The US Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe vs Wade decision has taken the country by storm. Several WWE Superstars have voiced their opinions on the controversial decision, Big Time Becks being one of them.

Lynch shared a couple of stories on her official Instagram handle, making it clear that she supports abortion rights. The stories caught the attention of former WWE star Jaxson Ryker. He decided to target Lynch on Twitter over her opinion and tagged her in his tweet. It didn't take long before "The Man" responded to Ryker's tweet, and she certainly didn't mince her words. Check out the exchange below:

"Many post I’ve seen today are heart breaking . @BeckyLynchWWE being one. That life inside them isn’t just a clump. You as a mother should see how precious life is. Those baby’s in the womb have a right to live. I pray you come to see the bigger picture," Ryker tweeted.

"Yes. I chose to be mother. To a daughter. That I could safely deliver and afford to raise. A daughter who deserves autonomy over her own body. Banning abortions doesn’t stop them. It stops safe ones. God bless you, your ignorance and lack of uterus," Lynch responded.

Becky Lynch received massive support from fans in the reply section

Becky Lynch's tweet immediately gained traction and received several responses from the WWE Universe, with most of them siding with her. Check out some of those reactions below:

Tom @TQSherwood @BeckyLynchWWE That’s so much more grace than he deserves. You are better than me. @BeckyLynchWWE That’s so much more grace than he deserves. You are better than me.

Andrew @bigtimeEST @BeckyLynchWWE You are an absolute gem to this world. @BeckyLynchWWE You are an absolute gem to this world. ❤️

Several other wrestlers have raised their voices in support of abortion rights. WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs recently tweeted out his pro-life opinion after the Roe vs Wade decision was overturned, and received major backlash from a bunch of notable wrestling personalities.

Paige dubbed his tweet the "biggest piece of s**t take" ever from him. AEW star Britt Baker also didn't hold back and called Jacobs an 'idiot' over his opinion.

