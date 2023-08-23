Becky Lynch reacts to major botch involving her name on WWE show; teases title challenge after 8 years

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently reacted to NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton's promo segment on Heatwave.

Lynch has been one of the most successful WWE Superstars in the modern era since making her debut on the main roster. She has won multiple championships, the Royal Rumble, and was one of the first women to main-event WrestleMania. However, she could never claim the NXT Women's Championship during her time in NXT.

On NXT Heatwave, Stratton talked about her summer. She claimed that she would become the greatest NXT Women's Champion of all time, better than Bayley, Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

Big Time Becks reacted to this segment and said she had not yet done that.

"I haven’t been NXT Women’s Champion…yet. #NXTHeatwave," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

In a backstage segment later, Stratton acknowledged her mistake and called Lynch "literally irrelevant."

It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch makes a return to NXT in the near future. She is currently involved in a feud with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. The Man is scheduled to face the Hall of Famer in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Payback.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch back in NXT? Let us know in the comments.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot