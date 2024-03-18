Becky Lynch reacts after making history for WWE at the White House, sends a message on social media

Becky Lynch made history after representing WWE and Ireland for St. Patrick's Day at the White House. Taking to Twitter/X, she reacted to the same.

The Man is currently in a feud with Rhea Ripley, whom she will challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Lynch recently defeated Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW and picked up momentum in the lead-up to her match against Mami.

Taking to Twitter/X, Lynch shared a photo from the White House where she was seen reading her book, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Girl.

"Thanks for letting me class up your library, @whitehouse."

Becky Lynch detailed Seth Rollins' reaction to the NSFW photo used in the book

Becky Lynch's book features an NSFW photo featuring herself and her husband, Seth Rollins.

During an interview with the New York Post, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion detailed her husband's reaction to finding the photo in the book.

She said:

“I could have sworn that I told him. Turns out, I must have had the conversation with myself and thought that I had it with him. Apparently, I didn’t ask him about putting the picture in the book. But he just laughed, he thought it was funny. Thank God. That could have gone horribly wrong."

Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, her husband, Seth Rollins, will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night 2.

On Night 1 of The Show of Shows, The Visionary will team up with Cody Rhodes against the team of The Rock and Roman Reigns. A victory for The Bloodline would give a major advantage to The Tribal Chief, who is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare.

