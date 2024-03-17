Seth Rollins was unaware of the NSFW photo used in Becky Lynch's book; Lynch reveals her husband's candid reaction to finding out

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are undeniably the most powerful couple on this generation's WWE roster. The two Superstars have reached new heights in the industry, with The Man releasing her book a few weeks ago. The book has an NSFW image of the couple, which Rollins was unaware of.

Becky Lynch's book - Becky Lynch: The Man – Not Your Average Girl will be released on 26th March. In the book, she details her journey, her relationship with her husband, and her three-year-old daughter. While speaking with the New York Post, The Man detailed Rollins' reaction to the inclusion of their NSFW picture that made it to the book.

“I could have sworn that I told him. Turns out, I must have had the conversation with myself and thought that I had it with him. Apparently, I didn’t ask him about putting the picture in the book. But he just laughed, he thought it was funny. Thank God. That could have gone horribly wrong." [H/T New York Post]

What are Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch doing at WrestleMania?

The Man will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion became the number one contender to Ripley's Title after she beat five other women in the Elimination Chamber match in Australia. The Man will be one of Mami's toughest challengers, given her drive to get back on the top of the women's division.

Seth Rollins, on the other hand, will be walking into WrestleMania as the World Heavyweight Champion. he will have his work cut out for him as he will have to defend his title against Drew McIntyre. If that wasn't an uphill task in itself, Rollins would also tag with Cody Rhodes in a match against The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of the Show Of Shows.

With WrestleMania a few weeks away, the WWE Universe is waiting to see how Seth Rollins thinks about tackling the major task he has at the PLE.