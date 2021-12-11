Becky Lynch reacts to post-SmackDown appearance where she took a rare pinfall loss

Becky Lynch stopped over at Staples Center tonight for a special appearance after SmackDown.

Fans who attended this week's show were in for a surprise as they were treated to a stacked dark match. Becky Lynch showed up in Los Angeles for a massive Fatal Four-Way bout, where she suffered a rare pinfall loss at the end of the contest.

The match also featured Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair, and it was the "Legit Boss" who got the pinfall over Becky Lynch to send the fans home happy.

"Big Time Becks" reacted to her dark appearance on SmackDown with a typically heelish tweet, which you can check out below:

"I got a call that went like this. "Hey, Big Time Becks?" "Speaking." "The people of LA need the biggest main event possible. Can you make a stop at Smackdown tonight?" And so The Man came around. You're welcome," wrote the RAW Women's Champion.

Becky Lynch's ongoing storyline with Liv Morgan

"The Man" put her RAW Women's Championship on the line on the last episode of RAW in the main event against Liv Morgan.

The match received a lot of traction online as both women were given time to tell a compelling in-ring story. Becky Lynch eventually retained the title by pinning Morgan using the ropes, and the nature of the finish has left the door wide open for a much-needed rematch.

WWE has teased the possibility of another title showdown as Becky Lynch could be forced to put the title on the line as part of the storyline.

The Day 1 match card still has a lot of room, and Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan is most likely to be added to the event. The rumored plan was to have the original title match at the Day 1 pay-per-view, but a few creative changes meant that fans witnessed the match earlier than scheduled.

The expected rematch could also feature a shocking title change, and you can read more about the speculated plans for the championship right here.

