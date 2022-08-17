"I'm down"- Becky Lynch reacts after The Rock proposes a tag team match at WrestleMania 

The Rock put forth a hilarious proposal during a recent Instagram Live session with former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz.

Brian Gewirtz recently launched his new book, There's Just One Problem... and is currently promoting the same on his social medial handles. Gewirtz did an Instagram Live session with WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

While the trio was having a fun time chatting with each other, Gewirtz noticed that WWE legend The Rock had left a comment on the live stream. The Great One wrote the following in his comment:

“ROCK & BRIAN VS SETH & BECKY AT MANIA! BOOK THAT SH*T!”

Lynch was quite surprised to see The Rock's comment and responded by stating that she's down for the match.

"I'm down! I'm down!" Lynch responded.

The Rock is rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

The last time The Brahma Bull stepped in the squared circle was six years ago, at WrestleMania 32. At the mega event, he came face-to-face with The Wyatt Family, leading to a match between him and Erick Rowan. The bout lasted six seconds and is still the shortest match in WrestleMania history.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there are plans to have the former WWE Champion take on Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania.

"It's the plan. It's 100 percent the plan for this year [WrestleMania 39]. But the idea is, it's the plan if he can do it. We're still months away, months and months away. So many opportunities and things like that may come up that are far more important than WrestleMania." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has held the Universal title for more than 700 days at this point. As for the WWE title, he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year to win the coveted belt.

Dwayne Johnson was simply having some fun with his comments, but a tag team match between him and Seth-Becky on opposite sides would certainly be a treat for fans.

