Becky Lynch reacts to WrestleMania 38 sign catching fire due to pyro after Ronda Rousey's win

Becky Lynch shared a hilarious reaction to the WrestleMania 38 sign catching fire at Royal Rumble 2022.

Rousey made her return at Royal Rumble and won the Women's Rumble Match. After her surprise victory, Rousey pointed to the WrestleMania sign hanging from the rafters. The pyro went off, the sign caught fire, and began melting.

WWE personnel quickly doused the fire after bringing the sign down. The sign was quickly put back up as well. All of this happened during Becky Lynch's RAW Women's title match against Doudrop.

Lynch took to Twitter soon after and posted a hilarious tweet about the WrestleMania sign catching fire:

Becky Lynch retained her RAW Women's title tonight

Big Time Becks faced Doudrop in a RAW Women's title match while WWE personnel were putting the fire out. The bout was 15 years in the making, as per Doudrop.

"We were very aware of Becky at the time. Even back then, she was at the top of her game. She was the girl our trainers were trying to get in and have matches with us so we'd learn from her, get some kind of experience. But, sadly, unbeknownst to us at the time, she was just packing up things to move over to the U.S. We made efforts to get her over but it didn’t work. So 15 long years later, here we are. It’s one big circle...but we got there.”

Lynch had a great showing against Doudrop at Royal Rumble 2022. A Super Man-Handle Slam from the second rope was enough for Lynch to bag the win. It looks like Lynch is heading to WrestleMania 38 as the RAW Women's Champion. It remains to be seen who will face her at The Show of Shows.

