Becky Lynch receives a gift from Sasha Banks' family member, sends three-word message

Becky Lynch sent a message to Sasha Banks' relative after receiving a chain from him and thanked him for it.

At the WrestleMania 39 launch party, Becky seemed to be in good spirits alongside the likes of Bianca Belair and Snoop Dogg, who gifted Becky a chain.

The former RAW Women's Champion even danced with Belair and Snoop on stage despite injuring her shoulder at SummerSlam and seems to be keeping herself busy outside the squared circle.

Taking to Twitter, The Man sent a message to Sasha Banks' relative. She wrote:

Wholesome content. Thanks @SnoopDogg

Check out Becky Lynch's tweet below:

Lynch and Belair brought Snoop out on stage and even gifted him a gold WWE Championship.

Snoop has appeared on WWE programming on a few occasions, especially when he walked out with The Boss at WrestleMania 32 during her entrance. Coincidentally, that same match featured Lynch and Charlotte Flair as well.

The WWE Universe's reaction to Becky Lynch's tweet to Snoop Dogg

The WWE Universe seemed quite fascinated with Becky Lynch's tweet to Snoop Dogg, especially after The Man danced on stage with the legendary rapper.

In reaction to Lynch's tweet, fans replied with images of Becky and Bianca Belair dancing alongside the 50-year-old.

Check out the reactions below:

The WrestleMania 39 launch party featured several other WWE stars including Liv Morgan, Theory, Raquel Rodriguez, and other prominent names.

Meanwhile, Lynch is expected to be sidelined for a while after the injury suffered at SummerSlam during her RAW Women's Championship Match against The EST.

At the same show, she also turned babyface after standing side-by-side with Belair following the return of Bayley. The Role Model introduced her newly formed faction to the WWE Universe featuring Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

It now remains to be seen how long Lynch will be sidelined for, however, she will definitely aim to feature on the WrestleMania 39 card in 2023.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil