Becky Lynch receives seven-word warning from 24-year-old star ahead of major WWE show

The current WWE NXT Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, was put on notice by an up-and-coming star ahead of tonight's No Mercy event.

As of now, The Man is feuding with multiple female stars on the developmental brand as well as on the main roster, defending her NXT women's title against any challenger.

A few weeks ago, the 36-year-old decided to return to WWE's third brand and challenged Tiffany Stratton for her title. On the September 12th edition of NXT, wrestling fans witnessed an unexpected title change, when Lynch defeated the 24-year-old star to become the new champion.

She also became a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, winning all the available titles in the Stamford-based promotion. Given that Tiffany was extremely upset with the title change, a rematch between the two women has been set for tonight's No Mercy Premium Live Event.

During this week's episode of NXT, Big Time Becks confirmed that her title bout against Stratton would be an Extreme Rules Match. It appears that ahead of their title match tonight, the 24-year-old star is ready to give her all and take back her WWE NXT Women's Championship from Becky Lynch.

"Nothing to lose and everything to gain. Tonight 😈," Stratton wrote.

Shawn Michaels made a special announcement for Becky Lynch's WWE title match

WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels, is the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and oversees the creative aspects of the NXT brand.

Given that the Heartbreak Kid wants to promote young talent and female superstars to the main roster, he made a massive announcement for the No Mercy show.

The former WWE Champion took to Twitter to share that he was proud of the women's division on the NXT brand. As a result, the main event of No Mercy will be headlined by Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship.

Only time will tell if The Man will manage to retain her women's title on WWE's third brand against the 24-year-old star.

