Becky Lynch receives two-word message from 34-year-old star ahead of WWE SmackDown

A 34-year-old WWE star sent a two-word message to Becky Lynch ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Man will lock horns against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship as their heated feud will come to a full circle inside the ring. Before Showcase of the Immortals, Big Time Becks took a pitstop at the WWE World event in Philadelphia where she shared a moment with fans endorsing her new book - "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl."

During the conversation, the former RAW Women's Champion named SmackDown Superstar Michin (Mia Yim) as someone she is looking forward to square off in the Stamford-based promotion.

This massive shoutout by Lynch did not go unattended by The O.C. member. Michin took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank Big Time Becks ahead of Friday Night SmackDown:

"🥰🥰 @BeckyLynchWWE thanks Queen!"

Check out the 34-year-old star's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch opens up about the lowest moment of her WWE career at WrestleMania

Big Time Becks recently opened up about her lowest moment of her WrestleMania career. At WrestleMania 35, in the main event, Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking on Shak Wrestling of CBS Sports, The Man revealed that participating in a Women's Battle Royal pre-show match at WrestleMania 34 was her lowest moment of The Showcase of the Immortals career:

"I went from being on the pre-show to being in the main event of WrestleMania [35]. So, I wasn't even on the WrestleMania card for WrestleMania 34, you know. So, probably that, like I do remember just trying to make the most of it and trying to talk myself out of it, no, it's all fine... But you want to be on the main card; you want to be the main event; you want to be doing the big things; you don't want to just be on the pre-show where the audience is still filing in, and there's where I was," she said.

Watch the full video below:

It remains to be seen if Big Time Becks bags the Women's World Champion from Mami at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you want to see Becky Lynch defeat Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.