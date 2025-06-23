Becky Lynch is on the receiving end of a two-word message from top WWE Superstar ahead of RAW

Becky Lynch has received a two-word message from WWE Superstar Bayley. The two will cross paths in a title match on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Lynch won the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank in California. She defeated Lyra Valkyria to win the title before being attacked by a returning Bayley on the first episode of RAW post-Money in the Bank.

On her Instagram story, Bayley hyped up her title match against Lynch, scheduled for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

"TOMORROW NIGHT," wrote Bayley.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story:

Lynch turned heel after she and Valkyria lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Initially, Bayley was set to team up with Valkyria and challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, she was taken out backstage by a mystery attacker, who was later revealed to be Lynch.

Bill Apter predicted WWE would rerun some of Becky Lynch's initial feuds

Bill Apter claimed that he wanted Lyra Valkyria to retain the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship over Becky Lynch.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that WWE would be rerunning some of Lynch's first feuds, including one with Bayley. He believes The Man has changed her character. Apter said:

"I wanted to see Lyra retain. Now, I see Becky Lynch, she's a new Becky Lynch. She's a new character, she's caught on very well. There's a lot of people, of course, like Bayley who are coming after her at this point. So, they're gonna be rerunning some of the feuds that Becky had probably first time around."

The match between Lynch and Bayley was confirmed on last week's Monday Night RAW after a heated exchange between the two superstars. The winner of the match is expected to face Lyra Valkyria, who confronted Bayley after Nick Aldis confirmed the match between The Role Model and The Man.

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others.



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



