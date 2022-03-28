"I did not deserve this" - Becky Lynch references Oscars controversy after getting slapped by WWE legend

Becky Lynch didn't have a great night in Toronto. The WrestleMania tour reached its final leg as WWE returned to Canada and was in the hometown of Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The multi-time women's champion slapped Lynch, and in what turned out to be a reference to the Oscars and Will Smith's slap heard around the world, the current RAW Women's Champion responded on Twitter.

For those who aren't aware, Smith generated the headlines at the 2022 Oscars after host Chris Rock made a joke against his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. While her husband and Hollywood legend Will Smith was seen laughing at first, he quickly changed his tone and went up and slapped Rock before sitting back down and telling the host not to put his wife's name in his mouth.

Meanwhile, in Toronto, the legendary Trish Stratus slapped Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks responded furiously by saying that she didn't deserve to get slapped and said that it was because she got a bigger pop than the beloved hometown hero:

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



I did not deserve this.



Completely unwarranted. This was Trish’s reaction to me getting a bigger pop tonight at #WWEToronto I did not deserve this.Completely unwarranted. This was Trish’s reaction to me getting a bigger pop tonight at #WWEToronto I did not deserve this. Completely unwarranted. https://t.co/nFCVCmqiKv

The RAW Women's Champion successfully defended her title against former champion Rhea Ripley in the main event of the show.

Becky Lynch is set to defend her title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are all set to battle again at WrestleMania 38. While they had a feud between the summer of 2021 until early November, The EST of WWE has another chance at the gold after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber this year.

Lynch assaulted Belair and gave her a storyline injury to add fuel to their feud. As of this writing, they are expected to open the festivities of WrestleMania weekend on Saturday.

Will Big Time Becks continue her dominant run or will Bianca Belair get a second WrestleMania moment in a row? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

Edited by Kaushik Das