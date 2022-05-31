Becky Lynch refers to herself by first-ever AEW Champion's current nickname

On the latest edition of RAW, Becky Lynch referred to herself by the nickname used by former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

The former WWE Superstar started calling himself 'The Wizard' after throwing a fireball at Eddie Kingston on an edition of AEW Dynamite. He even filed for trademarks for the name in April this year.

Becky Lynch kicked off the latest edition of RAW by stating that she had handed over her title to Asuka before her hiatus and that the latter was being ungrateful.

Big Time Becks was also a commentator for the first match of the evening between Bianca Belair and Asuka. The three women are set to face each other at the upcoming Hell in a Cell event for the RAW Womens' Championship.

During the course of the commentary, Becky Lynch stated:

"I have superhuman powers. I'm a wizard!"

Two weeks ago, Lynch faced Asuka on RAW where The Empress of Tomorrow won the match after spraying the green mist in the former RAW Women's Champions face.

Last week, Big Time Becks got her revenge over The Empress of Tomorrow by pinning her for the win and entering herself in the RAW Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell.

After the end of the match on RAW this week, Lynch got involved and assaulted the competitors. She hit Belair with the manhandle slam and walked out of the ring.

