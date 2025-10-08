  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Becky Lynch refuses to travel to Perth; reveals reason why 

Becky Lynch refuses to travel to Perth; reveals reason why 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 08, 2025 15:52 GMT
Becky Lynch won
Becky Lynch won't go to Perth (image via WWE)

It seems that the vast majority of WWE's roster is enroute to Australia at present, but one person who isn't is Becky Lynch.

Ad

Lynch revealed on WWE RAW that she will be going to Adam Pearce and refusing to make the trip to Perth. She also claimed that she needed some time to re-evaluate and for WWE to get better referees.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm not going to go to Perth, I'm going to tell Adam Pearce I'm not going to Perth because I need some time to re-evaluate everything. If this is how they're going to treat me, they don't deserve me. Until they get better referees. "

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Seth Rollins will be heading to Perth without Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch may have made the decision against making the trip over to Australia since her husband, Seth Rollins, is already part of the show and will be facing Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship.

Ad

RAW will also be in Perth, Australia, next week, and it seems that this was a good way for Lynch to be written off TV, which means that she can stay at home with her daughter instead.

Whether or not Adam Pearce allows her to skip the show is a completely different thing; it's likely that she just won't make the trip, unless the new story is about how authority is against her and Pearce forces her to go to Perth even though she doesn't want to.

Lynch hasn't had a lot to do since she was defeated by AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza last month, and her recent absence is yet to be explained. While she has stepped into a story with Maxxine Dupri, the recent win on RAW could have been the end of that story to allow her to instead take out her issues on WWE's officials.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications