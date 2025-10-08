Becky Lynch refuses to travel to Perth; reveals reason why 

It seems that the vast majority of WWE's roster is enroute to Australia at present, but one person who isn't is Becky Lynch. Lynch revealed on WWE RAW that she will be going to Adam Pearce and refusing to make the trip to Perth. She also claimed that she needed some time to re-evaluate and for WWE to get better referees. &quot;I'm not going to go to Perth, I'm going to tell Adam Pearce I'm not going to Perth because I need some time to re-evaluate everything. If this is how they're going to treat me, they don't deserve me. Until they get better referees. &quot;Seth Rollins will be heading to Perth without Becky LynchBecky Lynch may have made the decision against making the trip over to Australia since her husband, Seth Rollins, is already part of the show and will be facing Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship. RAW will also be in Perth, Australia, next week, and it seems that this was a good way for Lynch to be written off TV, which means that she can stay at home with her daughter instead. Whether or not Adam Pearce allows her to skip the show is a completely different thing; it's likely that she just won't make the trip, unless the new story is about how authority is against her and Pearce forces her to go to Perth even though she doesn't want to.Lynch hasn't had a lot to do since she was defeated by AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza last month, and her recent absence is yet to be explained. While she has stepped into a story with Maxxine Dupri, the recent win on RAW could have been the end of that story to allow her to instead take out her issues on WWE's officials.